Kenneth “KW” White
June 13, 1943 – Aug. 18, 2019
Kenneth Lee White, “KW,” was born June 13, 1943, in David City to Burton Eugene and Una Maude (Sleight) White and passed away Aug. 18, 2019, in Lincoln at the age of 76 years, 2 months and 5 days. Ken attended rural school District 31 and was a 1960 graduate of David City High School.
Ken was united in marriage to Delores Charlotte Stara on Dec. 26, 1963, in Bruno. This union was blessed with three children, Michael, Jon and Shannon. Ken was a lifelong farmer along with his brother, Glenn, as the White Brothers. He was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1969 by the David City Jaycees.
Ken was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses and a retired member of the Ulysses Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the Ulysses Rural Fire Board for many years. He also served in the National Guard for four years as a fireman. He owned and operated a truck in the tough 80s to supplement the farming operation. It was then that he became affectionately known as “KW.”
When Ken wasn’t farming, he loved to drive his truck. He enjoyed antique tractor pulls and won several trophies. His pride and joy was rebuilding his John Deere “G.” Ken and Delores loved traveling to numerous states including Alaska, California and Hawaii. They also loved traveling in their RV to Texas to spend the winters with their Texas family. Ken loved watching NASCAR and made two trips to Texas Motor Speedway. He also enjoyed fishing trips to Alaska and South Dakota as well.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Burton and Una White; his brothers, Glenn and David White; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Stanley and Antoinette Stara.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife of 55 years, Delores; his children and their spouses, Mike (Jenny) White of Ulysses, Jon (Angie) White of Ulysses and Shannon (Frank) Prochaska of Abie; grandchildren, Becky (Trevor) Stapleton, Mitch White, Garrett White, Hillary (Justin) Kennel, Justin White, Jason White, Lindsey Prochaska and Jessica Prochaska; sisters-in-law, Janice White of Seward and Gladys (Ron) Spicka of Weston; brothers-in-law, Dennis (Nancy) Stara of Lincoln and Dave (Peg) Stara of Bruno; other relatives and a host of friends.
A rosary service was held Aug. 20, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Aug. 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, with the Rev. Michael Stec celebrating Mass. A graveside service and interment were in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.