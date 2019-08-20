Kenneth K.W. White
June 13, 1943 - Aug. 18, 2019
Kenneth K.W. White was born June 13, 1943, and died Aug. 18, 2019. A rosary service was held Aug. 20, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ulysses, with the Rev. Michael Stec celebrating mass. A graveside service and interment will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Ulysses. Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary may be found at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.