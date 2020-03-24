Keith W. Kroon
Oct. 1, 1942 – March 9, 2020
Keith William Kroon was born in DeWitt on Oct. 1, 1942. He entered into rest on March 9, 2020, in Rochester, New York, at the age of 77.
He was preceded in death by his parents, W. James Kroon and Wilma Kroon. He is survived by his wife, Judy, two brothers, two sons and wives and two grandchildren.
Keith moved to Seward in 1945 and graduated from Seward High in 1960. He was awarded the Senior Key at graduation. While in high school, he was employed by Henry Mead at the Seward County Independent. He operated the printing press, located in the basement, that was used for the weekly edition. He then attended the University of Nebraska and received a BS in chemical engineering in 1964.
A more extensive obituary can be accessed at https://rochestercremation.com/obituary/keith-w-kroon.