Keith E. Yeackley
June 21, 1947 – Sept. 10, 2019
Keith Ellis Yeackley, 72, of Kasilof, Alaska, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 10, 2019, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle, Washington, after a courageous, hard-fought battle. He was born June 21, 1947, to Orvin and Elsie Yeackley in Milford. He graduated from Milford High School in 1965 and attended Kearney State College.
His free, adventurous spirit took him many places in life, including Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington, Australia, Mexico and Costa Rica. Across these varied locations, he most enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding or just enjoying time with friends and family.
The greatest legacies he leaves to carry on are his boys, Kip (Amy) Yeackley of Tallahassee, Florida, and Kyle Yeackley of Phoenix, Arizona. He cherished his three grandchildren, Connor, Ashton and Tessa Yeackley, all of Tallahassee, Florida. He leaves behind his sister, Edna (Roland) Miller of Canby, Oregon, and brother-in-law, Ken (Kaye) Roth of Silverton, Oregon; nieces, nephews and lots of other family, and a whole host of friends who will miss him, his contagious smile, laughter and love of everything outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Arlene and Cleo Schweitzer; sister, Myrna Roth; nephew, Kirk Miller; and nieces, Patricia Miller and Coleen Vosta.