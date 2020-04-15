Keith E. McGill
Nov. 27, 1960 – April 10, 2020
Keith Edwin McGill was born Nov. 27, 1960, in Creighton to Dwight and Joan (Truman) McGill and passed away April 10, 2020, at age 59.
Keith was raised in Center and attended Creighton High School, graduating with the class of 1978. He attended the University of Nebraska–Lincoln for two years, then later graduated from Southeast Community College with an automotive technology degree.
Keith was united in marriage to Laurie Zitek, and to this union three children were born, Andrew, Ryan and Alana. Keith worked at Metromail Corporation in the maintenance department for about 10 years. He then went to work at Seal-Rite Windows as a production manager. He also worked at Acton Productions as well as TS Tech for several years as a production supervisor.
Keith later met the love of his life, Kimberly Peters, and they were united in marriage on Nov. 1, 2014, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock. He welcomed her two sons into his life immediately. Keith worked at Memorial Hospital and Stanley Healthcare Solutions in the maintenance department. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved his boats, fishing and shooting guns. His children always had four wheelers and dirt bikes to drive around. Keith cherished his family and always told them how much he loved them. He and Kim were in the process of building a home on Lake McConaughy, a favorite place they loved so much. Keith was a proud member of the NRA and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church. His unwavering faith in God will be treasured by his family.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Kimberly of Seward; children, Andrew McGill and wife Nikki of Seward, Ryan McGill and wife Kirsten of Lincoln, Alana McGill and companion Jake Lachnit of Omaha, Kyle Cockrell and wife Michaela of Seward and Scott Cockrell and fiancée Shaina Sims of Lincoln; six grandchildren, Gavin, Riley, Sylas, Elyse, Truman, Madison and two on the way; two brothers, John McGill and wife Nancy of Lomira, Wisconsin, and Robert McGill and wife Jan of O’Neill; nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 16, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, limited to 10 people at a time in the funeral home. A graveside service and interment will be at 1 p.m. Friday, April 17, at the Greenwood Cemetery, North Clark Avenue, in Creighton. Memorial contributions may be made to the McGill family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.