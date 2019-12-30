Karen S. Otte
July 7, 1945 – Dec. 28, 2019
Karen Sue Otte was born to Walter and Sally Roesner on July 7, 1945, in Denver, Colorado, and passed away Dec. 28, 2019, at the age 74 years, 5 months and 21 days at Bryan East Heart Center in Lincoln. Sue attended a Lutheran school from elementary through high school in Denver and then went on to Northern Colorado College.
On Thanksgiving 1964, she met her husband, Dennis Otte. In December 1964, they were engaged and in March of 1965, they were married and have had 54 years of friendship and love. They have two children, Andria (Jeff) Hallberg and Jeff (Cindy) Otte.
After they were married, Dennis and Sue moved to Lincoln, where Sue became a beautician. They then moved back to Denver and Sue owned her own salon. They again moved back to Lincoln and Sue worked at Protective Fire Insurance Company, then Tenneco in Seward for 28 years. While working at Tenneco, she received her bachelor of arts degree from Concordia.
For a couple of years, Sue was a Stephen’s Minister at St. John Lutheran Church, where she was a member. She loved working with her roses, playing games on her computer and avidly following her grandchildren’s activities. She also enjoyed her time with her friends at cardiac rehab.
Sue was an amazing fighter and her belief in God was unmatched. In her last year of life, Sue overcame heart surgery and breast cancer. Her fighting spirit and her absolute belief in and love for God and her husband kept her going against all odds. After another re-admission to the hospital, Sue felt this time her spirit was being called home and it was time for her journey to end.
Preceding Sue in death were her parents; sister, Donna Roesner of Denver, Colorado; in-laws, Ernest and Ocee Otte of Seward; and brother-in-law, Dwayne Otte of Seward.
Left to share her memories are her husband, Dennis; children, Jeff and Andi; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Kathy Roesner; grandchildren, Scarlett (Charles) Hickle, Joclyn Pflieger, Elizabeth Pflieger, Taylor Otte, Bryan Watson, Garrett Hallberg, Cassie Otte, Cheyenne (Japheth) Hartmann, Autumn Hallberg and Michael Otte; three great-grand children and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. David Rempfer officiating. Inurnment will be in the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Otte family or to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.