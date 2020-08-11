June M. Copper
March 13, 1934 – Aug. 1, 2020
June Marie Copper of Ashland (formerly of Seward) was born March 13, 1934, to Clarence and Ruth (Crumb) Gardner in Lincoln. On Nov. 18, 1967, June was united in marriage to Herold Copper in Milford. June worked for Russell Stover in Lincoln and then the Pamida Store in Seward. In her free time, June enjoyed doing embroidery and she was an avid Husker fan. She was always a hard worker.
June passed away Aug. 1, 2020, in Ashland, at the age of 86 years, 4 months and 19 days.
She is survived by her children, Charles E. Pierce Jr., Lincoln, Randy Pierce, Lincoln, Sherri (Dan) Hilliges, Stanton, David (Teri) Pierce, Ashland, Duane (Wendy) Pierce, Brainard, and Pam (Ed) Robotham, Le Mars, Iowa; stepsons, Richard Copper and Tom Copper; 22 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren. June was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruth Gardner; husband, Herold Copper; stepson, Steve Copper; brothers, Clarence “Clinker” Gardner, Kenneth Gardner and Dale Gardner.
Funeral service was Aug. 10 at the United Methodist Church in Seward with inurnment at the Seward Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.