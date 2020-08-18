Joseph D. Soukup
Nov. 4, 1943 – Aug. 16, 2020
Joseph D. Soukup was born Nov. 4, 1943, and died Aug. 16, 2020.
Visitation is 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. At Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight. Rosary is at 7 p.m. At the church. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at the church. Graveside service and interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Soukup family for future designations. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.