John M. Hughes
John Michael Hughes of Seward was born to Max L. and Joan C. (Divis) Hughes in Lincoln and passed away April 9, 2020. The family moved to California where he attended Santa Ynez High School and graduated from UCLA.
John moved back to Nebraska where he met Jodi Wurst. On June 24, 1989, they were married at Seward United Methodist Church and to this union one daughter, Katie, was born. John worked for the City of Seward until his retirement in 2017.
He was preceded in death by his father, Max Hughes; and stepmother, Neva Hughes.
John is survived by his wife, Jodi of Seward; daughter, Katie Morris and husband Spencer of Wayne; mother, Joan Castor and husband Ben of Oxnard, California; brother, David Hughes and wife Elizabeth of Willits, California; and parents-in-law, Phil and Sally Wurst of Seward.
A graveside service and interment will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, at the Seward Cemetery. The family asks those who attend to practice social distancing and wear casual attire. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.