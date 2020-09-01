John J. Herout
May 6, 1933 – Aug. 29, 2020
John Joseph Herout, of Seward, was born May 6, 1933, to John A. and Anna G. (Ondracek) Herout in Verdigre.
He graduated from Verdigre High School. He received a scholarship from Verdigre High School to Creighton University for pharmacy school but chose to go into the Navy instead. John served in the Navy on the USS Gen. HW Butner 113 and as a Marine medic in Bethesda, Maryland, during the Korean War from 1952-1956. Following his discharge from the Navy, John attended University of Nebraska-Lincoln Pharmacy School, graduating second in his class. On Nov. 12, 1955, John was united in marriage to Barbara (Stolp) Montgomery at Creighton. He worked at Seward Medical Center as a pharmacist. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and reading. John liked to attend his children's and grandchildren’s activities. He especially enjoyed going camping and fishing with his grandchildren. John was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 8460 3rd Degree, V.F.W. Post #4755 in Seward and V.F.W. Post 1151 in Creighton. He served as a CCD leader, DDP leader, Webelos leader and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
John passed away Aug. 29, 2020, in Seward, at the age of 87 years, 3 months and 23 days. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Herout, Seward; children, Suzanne (Ray) Wobken, Seward, Patricia (Bill) Tomes, Seward, Michael (Mary) Herout, North Platte, Elizabeth (Tim) Weber, Rockford, Michigan, James (Linda) Herout, Omaha; grandchildren, Brett (Jessica) Wobken, Andrew (Becky) Tomes, Erica Wobken, Cassandra (Jordan) Wilson, Jennifer Tobey, Stephanie (Tom) Grant, Alexandra (Lance) Pylman, Elizabeth (Adam) Bissell, Joseph (Melissa) Weber, Tyler Herout, Emily Herout, Nicholas Weber; step-grandchildren, Jessie McIntosh, Evan McIntosh; great-grandchildren, Rylee Tobey, Mckenzie Wobken, Zane Wobken, Hazel Grant, Molly Grant, Sophia Pylman, Taelor Wilson, Eleanor Bissell, Watson Tomes; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Stolp, Bill (Janice) Stolp; numerous nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Herout; brother, Teddy Herout; twin brother, Joseph; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Daniel Becvar; nephew, Ted Becvar; parents-in-law, Orville and Martha Stolp; stepmother, Florence Stolp; sister-in-law, Peggy Stolp.
Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Volzke Funeral Home. Family will greet friends following a Rosary prayer service at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at a later date at St. Ludger Catholic Cemtery in Creighton. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic School tuition assistance, Verdigre High School Scholarship Fund (majoring in the medical field) or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left for the family at /www.volzkefuneralhome.com.