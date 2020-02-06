John C. Wood
March 11, 1934 – Jan. 26, 2020
John C. Wood was born in Seward on March 11, 1934, and passed away in Seward on Jan. 26, 2020, at the age of 85 years, 10 months and 11 days.
John was the son of Wilber J. and Mary B. (Stahly) Wood and had two brothers, WJ (“Dub”) and Frank. He attended Seward Public Schools and graduated in 1952. He married his sweetheart, Darlene D. Daehling, in December 1953. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve and trained in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. After attending the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, he finished his professional training at the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. John and Darlene returned to Seward, where John worked as a funeral director and mortician alongside his father, Wilber, and his uncle, Faye, at Wood Brothers Chapel and Funeral Home. He and Darlene became the owners, where they continued to serve countless families, and for a time, ran the only ambulance service in the county, until John’s retirement in 1998.
For 50 years, John was an active member of the Seward Volunteer Fire Department and was a foreman of the Seward Rescue Squad. He was a member of the Seward Kiwanis Club and served as vice president of the Seward Chamber of Commerce. John was on the Board of Directors of the Seward Housing Authority from its inception and for 30 years helped oversee the funding, design and construction of the Seward Manor buildings and facilities serving the county’s low-income elderly.
John was a self-taught master craftsman and used his skills for many projects, including the design and construction of Seward’s delightful “Santa House” which made its debut in the 1970s and is still in use each year on the Seward Courthouse Square. John was rarely idle. When not working at the Chapel or in his woodshop, he enjoyed hunting upland game birds, participating in trap meets, fishing, gardening, canoeing, studying architecture, restoring antique automobiles, Nebraska football and all things Disney.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; their three daughters, Dr. Kelly Wood of Colorado Springs, Susan Wood-Ellis and her husband Dr. Michael Onstad of Colorado Springs and Beth Wood and Traver DeMaranville of Doniphan; and five grandchildren, John Ellis, Madeline Ellis, Michael Ellis, Kristopher Stading and Maridith Stading.
A funeral service was held Jan. 31, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. Scott Bruick officiating. A graveside service and interment were in the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Wood family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.