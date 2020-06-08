Janet E. Behrens
May 13, 2020
Janet Elizabeth (Wessel) Behrens, 84, of Seymour, Indiana, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Lutheran Community Home. She was born in Brownstown (Wegan), Indiana, the daughter of the late Virgil Wessel and Bertha (Redicker) Wessel. Shortly after birth, she and her twin brother, James, were baptized in their home. She was confirmed in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Seymour, in December 1950. Janet graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School, Seymour High School and Concordia Teachers College, Seward, on Aug. 15, 1963. A Masters Degree in Communications was conferred on her at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln in June 1971.
For 35 years, Janet was an elementary teacher and a professor at Concordia University, of which 19 years were in Lutheran Schools in Stuttgart, Arkansas; Jonesville, Indiana; Long Beach, California; and Winter Haven, Florida, for 16 years at Concordia University, where she served as Dean of Women and professor in the English/Speech Department. Her Master’s Thesis was “Oral Interpretation of Biblical Literature.” While at Concordia, she initiated and directed a student speech choir.
Janet was involved in a variety of parish activities while teaching. After retirement in 1998, she remained active in congregational women’s groups at Grace Lutheran, Winter Haven and Immanuel Lutheran Church, Seymour. In addition, she and her husband were committee members of the Florida/Georgia District’s program “Veterans of the Cross,” an annual retreat held in Florida for retired Lutheran church workers. Janet and her husband, Floyd, were privileged to teach together at Concordia University and Grace Lutheran, Winter Haven.
Janet married Dr. Floyd F. Behrens of Seward at Peace Lutheran Church, Arvada, Colorado. God blessed them with a son, Joel. He and his wife, Heather, Venice, California, are employed in the movie industry in the area of special effects. Jan and Floyd moved from Winter Haven to Seymour in 2010 to be near nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Bertha Wessel; brothers Victor, Eugene, Robert, Charles, Richard and twin brother, James; and brother-in-law, Bill Dailey. She is survived by her husband, Floyd; son, Joel, and daughter-in-law, Heather; sister, Agnes Dailey; brother, Allan and his wife, Deloris Wessel; sister-in-law, Ginny Wessel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Jan knew the joy of loving – her Savior, family, siblings and their families, church and numerous friends. Her kindness and warm smile were contagious. “Because I live you will live also.” – John 14:19
Her cremains were interred in the Lutheran Cemetery, Seymour. Memorial contributions may be written to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran School or Trinity Lutheran High School or donor’s choice, in care of Voss & Sons Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vossfuneralservice.com.