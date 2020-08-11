Jan M. Hoehler
Nov. 2, 1954 – Aug. 5, 2020
Jan Marguerite Hoehler was born Nov. 2, 1954, in Lincoln to Chester and Margaret (Lindner) Suellwold and passed away Aug. 5, 2020, in Garland, at the age of 65 years, 9 months and 3 days.
Jan was baptized at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She moved to Garland in 1956 and attended Garland Public School through the sixth grade. She was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church on May 18, 1969. Jan attended and graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1973. She attended Southeast Community College in Milford for two years, receiving her degree in accounting. Jan worked at Bauer Accounting for several years.
Jan was united in marriage to Karl Hoehler on Dec. 16, 1978, at Zion Lutheran Church in Garland and their marriage was blessed with two children, KC and Kelsey. In 1982, she began working for Valentino’s Restaurant, Inc. as the payroll coordinator and dedicated 38 years of work there. She was a selfless person who always put others before herself. Jan loved her family, especially attending her children’s sporting events and activities, as well as her two dogs, Jazz and Bo. She was a dedicated Chicago Cubs fan and as Jan would say, “Go Cubs Go!” Jan was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Jan was preceded in death by her true love, Karl; her parents; nephew, Jeff Vollstedt; and father-in-law, Karl Höhler.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her two children, KC Hoehler, Lincoln, and Kelsey Hans and husband Tim, Lincoln; grandchildren, Dylan Hoehler, Elijah Hoehler and Langston Hans; brother, Doug (LeAnn) Suellwold, Garland; sister, Susan (Arlen) Vollstedt, Garland; mother-in-law, Herta Höhler, Seitzen, Germany; sister-in-law, Marianne Häusser, Taunusstein, Germany; brother-in-law, Rolf (Dagmar) Höhler, Wiesbaden, Germany; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A funeral service was Aug. 10 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Garland, with interment at the church cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.