James “Jim” A. Tonniges
Sept. 30, 1944 – Sept. 20, 2020
James “Jim” Allen Tonniges of Stromsburg was born Sept. 30, 1944, to Arthur and Anna C. (Matzner) Tonniges in Stromsburg. He was baptized at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gresham and confirmed on April 20, 1958.
He attended Gresham High School, graduating in 1962. After graduation, he went to Peru State College for two years and played football. He then went to Kearney State College for a year and was drafted to serve in the U.S. Army. Jim served in the United States Army from Feb. 21, 1966, to Nov. 29, 1968, doing two tours during the Vietnam War. On Nov. 27, 1970, Jim was united in marriage to Suzanne Richert at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica and three daughters were born to this union. Jim worked as a cattle order buyer and banker, most recently sitting on the board for Genoa Bank. Jim and Suzanne lived in Clearwater from 1970 until they moved to Valentine in 1987. Jim moved to Stromsburg in 2017. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, ranching and fishing. He was a member of the Clearwater Rodeo Association, Stromsburg American Legion Post #132, ATO Fraternity and the Lutheran church.
Jim passed away Sept. 20, 2020, in Osceola, at the age of 75 years, 11 months and 21 days. He is survived by his daughters, Melanie Tonniges, Lincoln, Gwen Tonniges (Scott Sundberg), Stromsburg, Stephanie (Jim) Fahr, Roca; grandchildren, Brooks Sundberg, Elliot Fahr; special friends, Baley Moore and Carter Harmes; brothers, Randy (Susie) Tonniges, Gresham, Bob (Adelle) Tonniges, Gresham; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Lynn) Gloystein, Henderson, Virginia (Mike) Geis, Omaha. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Anna Tonniges; wife, Suzanne Tonniges; mother and father-in-law, Alfred and Verna Richert.
Funeral service was Sept. 24 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Utica. Internment, with full military honors provided by Stromsburg American Legion Post #132, was at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Utica. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Tonniges family or the donor's choice.