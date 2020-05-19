Jack B. Lovins
April 4, 1938 - May 13, 2020
Jack Bennie Lovins, 82, of Garland, took his final journey home Wednesday, May 13, 2020, while in the care of the Angels at Tabitha’s Journey House in Lincoln. His son, Randy, was by his side.
Jack was born in Kermit, West Virginia, on April 4, 1938, to Benny and Lucille Lovins. The oldest of 13 children, Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Benny and Lucille; sister, Margaret (Lovins) Evans; brothers, Robert and Mark Lovins.
Jack is survived by two sons, Randy Lovins of Lincoln and Ron (Jacqueline) Lovins of La Plata, Maryland; granddaughters, Brianna and Bailee Lovins of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Brittney Lamoureux Tuttle (Darrell); great-grandson Liam of Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, and Sasha Hosick of Memphis, Tennessee; sisters, Mae Murphy, Chris Rancourt, Jenny Lowery, Linda Meade, Brenda Norwood, Irma Riffle, Lucy Pacyna and Darlene Goble and brother, Jimmy. Jack has many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Jack served his country in the U.S. Air Force from April 1961 to April 1965 and in the Air Force Reserves from April 1965 to April 1967. Jack then went to work for Brunswick Corporation/Lincoln Composites/General Dynamics starting as a fabricator and retiring in 2005 while working in quality control. In the mid-1970s, Jack moved the family to western Nebraska and started an irrigation business, Triple L Irrigation, in Ogallala, with two close friends, eventually returning to eastern Nebraska and his old employer, then called General Dynamics, and taking up residence first in Raymond and ending up in Garland.
Jack loved being outdoors and tinkering in his garage. If someone needed something fixed, he’d fix it. If someone wanted something made, he’d make it. Jack looked forward to his daily 4 o'clock rendezvous with his best friends Kevin Schwab, Terry Lunney and his brother, Gene Lunney, at either The Outlaw Saloon, The Corner Bar or Garland Legion Hall for a few beers and shootin’ the breeze.
Donations in Jack’s memory can be made to: Jack Lovins, c/o Randy Lovins, 7430 Holdrege St., Lincoln, NE 68505. Donations will go to the Garland American Legion Post 369. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.lincolnccfh.com.