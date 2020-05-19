Irene E. Krivda
March 11, 1936 – May 14, 2020
Irene Ellen Krivda was born March 11, 1936, to Benjamin Harold and Leona Marie (Ehlers) Dickey in Utica. She graduated from Utica High School in 1953. On June 12, 1955, Irene was united in marriage to Edward John Krivda in Columbus, Ohio. Irene was a homemaker and enjoyed taking care of her family. She enjoyed watching any kind of sports, especially Big Red football. She also liked to go fishing and camping.
Irene passed away May 14, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 84 years, 2 months and 3 days. Irene is survived by her sons, Mark (Jennei Hudson) Krivda, Lincoln, Steve Krivda, Seward, and Chris (Rhonda) Krivda, Lincoln; daughter-in-law, Candice Krivda, Lincoln; sisters, Beth (Jim) Kellogg, Wahoo, Reba Bowen, Lincoln, Barbara (Neil) Stuthmann, Lincoln, and Faye Hofeling, Hickman; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Leona Dickey; husband, Edward John Krivda; son, Michael Edward Krivda; brother, Harold Lee Dickey; granddaughter, Charity Lynne Snell; grandson, Austin John Krivda; and daughter-in-law, Debra Nagel Krivda.
A private family service will be Wednesday, May 20, at Volzke Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ron Druery officiating. Honorary casketbearers will be Ken Dixon, Randy Bright, Dale Tonniges, Benjamin Krivda, Joel Larson, Trevon Small, Sarah Perizzolo and Sadie Brisbane. Inurnment will be in the Utica Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at volzkefuneralhome.com.