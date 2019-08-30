Ina M. Haney
Sept. 1, 1927 – Aug. 17, 2019
Ina Mae Haney, 92, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Aug. 17, 2019, with the comfort of her family by her side at Ridgewood Care Center in Seward.
Ina was born Sept. 1, 1927, in Norfolk as the first-born child of Lynis L. and Oneta (Filter) Northouse. As was the case for many in her generation, she had a childhood filled with wonderful memories and challenging times.
Ina spent her early childhood near Norfolk being raised with her sister and brother by her mother and grandparents until the family relocated to Grand Island following the Great Depression. She attended Grand Island Senior High with the class of 1945 during World War II. She then served her country in Washington, D.C., during the end of the war and returned to Grand Island, where she met her tall, dark and handsome husband, William “Bill” Haney, also of Grand Island.
On June 8, 1947, Ina and Bill were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island. This union was blessed with three children and a fiery 55 years together. They were a fun-loving couple who were members of a number of social clubs and organizations in Grand Island, where they met so many lifelong friends. They enjoyed vacations with their children and then vacations with their friends once the children had moved away. Fond of beaches and seashells, palm trees and fishing, the young-at-heart couple enjoyed the exotic beauty of many locations in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean and the Pacific.
Ina was also an industrious woman with a strong work ethic. As a mother, she planned countless parties, made sure her children were involved in sports and other activities, and sewed new dresses and outfits for her daughter whenever an occasion arose. She kept house and a beautiful, extensive flower garden. She was employed by a local doctor’s clinic for 15 years and helped Bill manage the books for his stucco company and their rental properties for many more years. She also served for 12 years as the director of senior ministries with St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, assisting with the preparation and delivery of over 40,000 meals and weekly programming for Grand Island area seniors on Wednesday afternoons. She “retired” in 2002 at age 74 to care for Bill in his last year of life.
In addition to her employment, Ina’s intensity and drive sent her with a servant’s heart into the community. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, serving in several areas, attending and often leading Bible study. Following her first battle with cancer in her 40s, Ina started the Grand Island chapter of the American Cancer Society’s Reach to Recovery Program, earning her the title Volunteer of the Year from the state of Nebraska. Throughout her life, Ina continued to dedicate her time to the community and was honored as Woman of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi and Volunteer of the Year by the Grand Island YWCA. Ina served as co-chairman of the Relay for Life organization and continued as an active participant in their activities until 2016. Building off of her own experiences, she also began a caregivers support group at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church following the death of her husband, Bill, in 2002.
Following the death of her beloved daughter Sue in 1997, Ina, Sue’s husband Larry and the rest of their family initiated the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church annual Christmas dinner in 1998. This event provided an opportunity for healing through service and good will. Though most of the family has now moved away from the area, the event has continued to grow and lives as a testament to that love and spirit.
She leaves a lifetime of memories and influence with her son, Tom (Diane) Haney of Grand Island; son-in-law, Larry (Cathy) Lausten of Texas; grandchildren, Karli (Randy) Weems of Texas, Jacob Lausten of Lincoln, Morgan Lausten of Lincoln, Christine (Matt) Douglass of Seward, Melissa (Damian) Haniewicz of Denver and Andrew Haney of California; five great-grandchildren; brother, Lance (Karen) Northouse of California; sister, Marcella Kelly of Arizona; and numerous extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; daughters, Kathleen Haney and Susan Lausten; and grandson, Joshua Lausten.
A service was held Aug. 23, 2019, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Bill Pavuk officiating. A private family burial of ashes was in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to Ina’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.