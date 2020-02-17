Herbert E. Peter
Dec. 4, 1931 – Feb. 13, 2020
Herbert E. Peter, 88, of Overland Park, Kansas, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Feb. 13, 2020. He was born Dec. 4, 1931 ,in Cherokee, Oklahoma. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Concordia University in Seward and his master’s degree from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Herb was united in marriage to Marilynn Kurth of El Paso, Illinois, and their marriage was blessed by two children, Bradford and Brenda.
Herb spent more than 35 years working as an educator and musician with Lutheran churches and schools, beginning in Richmond, Virginia, then Seward and then Orange, California. Upon his retirement and move to Shawnee, he became a member of Hope Lutheran Church.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Irene Peter; his wife of 61 years, Marilynn Peter; his son, Bradford Peter; and grandson, Benjamin Peter.
He is survived by his daughter, Brenda and son-in-law Keith Bohaty of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Nancy Peter of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandsons, Cory Peter (Merry) of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Brent Bohaty (Katelyn) of Overland Park, Kansas; granddaughter, Bree Koncak (Colton) of Westminster, Colorado; great-granddaughters, Isabelle Bohaty and Blake Koncak; as well as a brother, three sisters, a sister-in-law, three brothers-in-law and a number of nieces and nephews.
We rejoice in the full glory that is now his as he spends eternity with Christ.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church in Shawnee, Kansas. Private burial will be at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Hope Lutheran Church in Shawnee. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church or Hope Lutheran School. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.porterfuneralhome.com.