Gretchen J. Eggum
Jan. 14, 1954 – Nov. 29, 2019
Gretchen J. Eggum, 65, of Arvada, Colorado, passed away Nov. 29, 2019. She was born as Stormy Bridges on Jan. 14, 1954, in Lincoln to mother Betty Bridges. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Gretchen loved being around her family.
Survivors include her husband, Lester, son, Jason Greene and Laira Smith and grandchildren, Colin Greene and Riley Greene, all of Arvada, Colorado; sisters, Janette Peavey, Deb Greving, Tina Krause, Terri Krause, Tammy Leff and Rene Fredenburg; many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and adoptive parents, Leo and Verbena Wurtz.
A celebration of life with private family inurnment will be held at a later date.