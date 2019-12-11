Gilbert H. Daenzer
Nov. 13, 1930 – Dec. 9, 2019
Gilbert Herman Daenzer was born Nov. 13, 1930, in Conroy, Iowa, and died Dec. 9, 2019, in Seward at the age of 89 years and 26 days. A service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. Scott Bruick officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Seward. Visitation arrangements are pending with Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.