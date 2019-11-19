Gerald L. Kamprath
Oct. 28, 1938 – Oct. 23, 2019
Gerald Lee Kamprath of Plano, Texas, passed away Oct. 23, 2019, at his home with his wife, Marcia (Keller), by his side. Gerald was born in Seward on Oct. 28, 1938, to parents Martin and Irma (Firnhaber) Kamprath.
Gerald is survived by his four children, Mike, Jeff (wife Tracy), Paul and Christa (husband Chasz) Parker; eight grandchildren, Claire, Chloe, Cullen, Charles (wife Kristina) and Charis (fiance Sam) Parker; Chris (wife Rachel) and Matt Kamprath and Bethany (husband Cody) Gibbs; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Owen and Charlotte Kamprath. He is also survived by many other family members and relatives.
Gerald was preceded in death by parents Mart and Irma Kamprath; brother, Wilmar; and sister, Margie (husband Burt) Edwards.
A funeral service and celebration of Gerald’s life were held Oct. 26, 2019, at Ted Dickey Funeral Home in Plano, Texas. Burial was at Plano Mutual Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.