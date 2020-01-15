Gerald E. Gerler
May 2, 1931 – Jan. 9, 2020
Gerald Ernest Gerler was born May 2, 1931, to Ernest and Paula (Braeuner) Gerler in Potter. He graduated from Potter High School in 1949 and worked on the family farm. Gerald enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from Nov. 21, 1951, to Dec. 6, 1955. On Aug. 17, 1957, Gerald was united in marriage to Ruth Seevers at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sidney.
Gerald’s telecommunication career began with Bell Telephone. He then spent the next years working in western Nebraska as a technician and engineer until retiring in 1988 from AT&T as a supervisor in Kansas City. After retirement and moving to Seward, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Fishing, boating, working outdoors and lending a hand to the neighborhood were some of the things he enjoyed. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church. He volunteered his time to Operation Abel, driving the senior shuttle and was instrumentally involved in starting the Seward Senior Center. He enjoyed his Huskers and also followed the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.
Gerald peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 9, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 88 years, 8 months and 7 days.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Gerler of Seward; daughters, Debbie Gerler of Seward and Jane (Bryce) Johnson of Shawnee, Kansas; grandchildren, Brandy (Joey) Ford, William Dodgen III, Bryce K. Johnson, Holly Johnson and Danielle (Sam) Sanchez; great-grandchildren, Briana Ford, Kaelyn Johnson, Evalisse Sanchez and Samuel Sanchez; sister, Darlene Thies of Valentine; and several nieces and nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Paula Gerler; and son-in-law, William Dodgen Jr.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. Scott Bruick officiating. Casketbearers are Bryce Johnson, William Dodgen III, Joey Ford, Brian Thies, John K. Seevers and Keith Seilhan. Honorary casketbearers are John Seevers and Gary Seevers. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Seward with full military honors by the Seward VFW Post 4755, Seward American Legion Post 33 and United States Air Force. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gerler family or the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.