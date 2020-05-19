Georgia E. Mueller
June 26, 1939 – May 13, 2020
Georgia Ellen Mueller was born June 26, 1939, in Rosebud, South Dakota, to George Ross and Udine Moody and passed away May 13, 2020, at the age of 80 years, 10 months and 17 days.
Georgia grew up and attended school in Nebraska. In 1954, the family moved to David City where Georgia attended and graduated from David City High School with the Class of 1956. After high school, she moved to Lincoln where she worked at the Nebraska State Capitol and for the Boy Scouts of America.
On July 12, 1957, Georgia was united in marriage to Vernon Lee Mueller in Rising City. After their marriage, the couple lived in Seward and to this union six children were born, Mark, Lynn, Robert “Bob,” Paul, Richard “Rick” and Suzan. Georgia worked at Bethesda Care Center as a medication aide for 10 years. She later enjoyed babysitting for her grandchildren while staying at home. Georgia loved traveling and visiting the Black Hills.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Ross and Udine Schumacher; husband, Vernon Mueller; son, Mark Mueller; daughter, Suzan Mueller; granddaughter, Lisa Folkerts; brother, Tom Caldwell; and sister and brother-in-laws, Marie and Dean Semin, Robert Becker, John Novak, William and Berdine Kruse and Gerald and Delores Mueller.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her very special friend, Joe Petrzilka; her children and spouses, Lynn and Randy Folkerts, Seward, Robert and Rhonda Mueller, Seward, Paul and Sandra Mueller, Seward, and Richard and Rosemary Bretthauer-Mueller, Atlanta, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Sharon Mueller, Seward; 23 grandchildren; 21 great-great grandchildren and the Petrzilka family.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Graveside service and inurnment were May 19 at the Seward Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.