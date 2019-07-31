George M. DeBoer
Nov. 6, 1928 – July 25, 2019
George Myron DeBoer was born Nov. 6, 1928, in Elwood to George M. and Effie (Dyer) DeBoer and passed away July 25, 2019, at the age of 90 years, 8 months and 19 days.
George grew up in Elwood, where he attended school and later graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1946. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he served in the 82nd Airborne. He served in the honor guard for the veterans’ remains that were returned following World War II and was honorably discharged in 1948.
On June 25, 1949, George married Beverly Jean Chambers, and to this union four children were born. After their marriage the couple moved to Sterling, Illinois, where George started his career at Armour Foods as a salesman. Throughout his career they enjoyed living in Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota and Texas. In the early 1980s they returned to Omaha, living close to where they had lived early in his career. George worked for Armour for 36 years, retiring in 1985. He then began working for O'Briens and had a hand in starting their beef sticks industry snack line throughout the U.S. After finally retiring again, George drove a school bus for several years. He thoroughly enjoyed this and most enjoyed taking children on field trips and trips with groups of exchange students, where he spent time asking about their countries. He loved being with his grandchildren, woodworking and golfing. George was active in his churches throughout his life wherever they lived. He took pleasure in a full and active life with his family.
George was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; son-in-law, Michael Stoops; brothers, Bryce DeBoer and wife Vivian and Leon DeBoer and wife Betty; sisters, Ilene Gengenbach and husband Fred and Colleen Heller and husband Eldon; and brother-in-law, Bill Geiger.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his children, Steve DeBoer and Mary of Denver, Colorado, Rick DeBoer and Julie of Seward, Kathi Stoops of Ankeny, Iowa, and Scott DeBoer and Jennifer of Boise, Idaho; brothers, Stan DeBoer and Bonnie, Craig DeBoer and Nancy and Byron DeBoer and Jolene; sister, Valerie Geiger; and special friend, Lola Debban. George is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Brookdale Heartland Park in Seward. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.