Gary L. Hansen
June 23, 1943 – April 7, 2020
Gary Lee Hansen was born June 23, 1943, in Friend to Norval and Lorraine (McCracken) Hansen and passed away April 7, 2020, at the age of 76 years, 9 months and 15 days.
Gary grew up in the Beaver Crossing area where he attended Beaver Crossing schools and graduated with the class of 1961. Gary and his father purchased the old grocery store and opened Hansen Locker in May 1962. On June 23, 1962, Gary married Donna May Boyer in Beaver Crossing and to this union three children were born. In 1969, they closed the locker and Gary then began working at Crete Meat. He later worked at Walkers until his father passed away. Gary farmed from 1976 until 1988 when they sold out. He returned to work at Walkers until his retirement in 2006. Gary loved to fish and hunt during his younger years. The family enjoyed camping at Elwood Reservoir where they had their camper. Gary was of the Methodist faith. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife, Donna Hansen of Beaver Crossing; children, Robert “Chip” Hansen of Beaver Crossing, Larry “Dean” Hansen of Beaver Crossing and Thomas (Julie) Hansen of York; grandchildren, Dylan Hansen and Taylor Hansen, both of York; and sister, Deb Fette of Beaver Crossing.
A service will be planned for a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.