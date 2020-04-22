Garfield L. Roebke
Oct. 26, 1928 – April 13, 2020
Garfield Lee Roebke was born Oct. 26, 1928, in rural Seward County to Theodore and Regina (Gehle) Roebke and passed away April 13, 2020, at the age of 91 years, 5 months and 18 days. He was baptized at home on Nov. 11, 1928, by the Rev. A. Merz from Immanuel (Middle Creek) Lutheran Church. His sponsors were his grandparents, Adolph Gehle and Henry Roebke.
Garfield grew up on the family farm east of Seward. He attended Immanuel EV. Lutheran School and was confirmed at Immanuel EV. Lutheran Church on April 18, 1943. Garfield farmed for several years before entering the U.S. Army on Feb. 24, 1951, during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged Feb. 6, 1953. After returning to Nebraska, he began his farming career. On May 23, 1954, he was united in marriage to Evelyn Otte at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church near Gresham, and to this union three children were born, Vernon, Glen and Lois. He farmed until he retired at age 65, but continued to help on the farm until the fall of 2017. He also loved raising cattle and attending farm sales. Garfield enjoyed listening to polka music and visiting with neighbors. He loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They brought him much joy. He always looked forward to family gatherings. Garfield loved going for lunch with all of his siblings on the first Thursday of every month. He was a longtime faithful member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he had served as a trustee, and as a member of the school board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Regina Roebke and Ida Roebke Biggs; great-granddaughter, Gabbriella Wood; brothers-in-law, Gale Spath, Gerald Lindner and Arvid Beranek; and sister-in-law, Loretta Roebke.
Garfield is survived by his wife, Evelyn Roebke of Seward; three children, Vernon Roebke, Glen and wife Bonnie Roebke and Lois Campbell, all of Seward; six grandchildren, Jennifer Wood, Lonnie and wife Jessica Campbell, Rachel and husband Derek Leif, Regina and husband Kelby Nitz, Ruth Roebke and fiancé Kyle Glandt and Renee and husband Dustin Jones; eight great-grandchildren, Solarra Wood, Saylor Wood, Evelyn “E.V.” Campbell, Carter Campbell, Tyler Leif, Grace Leif, Ava Nitz and Lea Nitz; five siblings, Wayne Roebke, Lorraine and Lyle Pershing, Geraldine Spath, Vivian Lindner, and Minerva Beranek; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and other relatives.
A funeral service was April 18 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst, with a graveside service and interment at the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Our Redeemer Ministry Center or to the donor's choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.