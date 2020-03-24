Freda M. McVey
Aug. 5, 1933 – March 18, 2020
Freda M. McVey was born Aug. 5, 1933 to Leland and Della (Elliott) Waechter in Lakin, Kansas. Freda passed away March 18, 2020, in Seward at the age of 86 years, 7 months and 13 days.
Freda graduated from Lakin High School. On May 6, 1951, Freda was united in marriage to Jack McVey at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Deerfield, Kansas. Freda worked as a bookkeeper most of her life. Following their retirement, Freda and Jack volunteered for Lutheran Church Extension Fund Laborers for Christ. In her free time, Freda enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and Seward Lied Senior Center.
She is survived by her daughters, Jaci (Doug) Thorburn, Seward, Karen (Dan) Hemsath, Lincoln; grandchildren, Jeff and Tracy Bye, Omaha, Joshua Bye, Seward, Jessica and Craig Hanes, Seward, Kyle Thorburn, Lincoln, Keenan Thorburn, Seward, Bobbi Jo McVey and Ryon Blath, Staplehurst, Alicia McVey, Lincoln, Jacob Stefonick, Lincoln, Melissa and Jason Quesenberry, Papillion, and Travis Hemsath; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Freda was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Della Waechter; husband, Jack McVey; and son, Roger McVey.
Memorials are suggested in care of the McVey family.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private burial. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, at Volzke Funeral Home. Family will be present from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Services will be at 11 a.m.Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward.