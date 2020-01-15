Frank L. Tichy
Jan. 1, 1928 – Jan. 7, 2020
Frank Louis Tichy was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Dwight to Joseph and Rosie (Buresh) Tichy and passed away Jan. 7, 2020, at the age of 92 years and 6 days. Frank grew up in Butler County where he attended country school.
Frank worked on the family farm with his dad. He enlisted into the U.S. Air Force on July 5, 1951. On July 23, 1953, Frank was united in marriage to Lucille Janousek, and to this union four children were born. On Oct. 16, 1953, Frank was honorably discharged from the U.S. Air Force. The couple moved to Bee, where Frank was the founder of the Bee Zoo. Frank also worked at Hughes Brothers, Inc. for many years until his retirement at age 65. Frank loved attending polka dances with Lucille and riding in various parades with his donkeys. He was known as the “Jackass Man.” Frank attended St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lucille; sons, Lawrence Tichy and Doug Tichy; and siblings, Anne Scharf, Joe Tichy, Helen Mach, Wilma Tichy, Alice Pacula and Adeline Dvoracek.
Survivors include his daughters, Connie Guiney and Bonnie Tichy, both of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; grandchildren, Anthony Guiney of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Amanda Guiney of Belton, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Hayli Guiney of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Kimber Parsons of Belton, Missouri; and sister, Rosie Matulka.
A rosary service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, with the Rev. Brendan Kelly praying the Rosary and celebrating Mass. A graveside service and interment will follow in the St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery near Bee, with military honors by the United States Air Force and Dwight American Legion Post 110. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tichy family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.