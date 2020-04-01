Francis L. Stastny
Sept. 16, 1929 – March 16, 2020
Francis “Frank” Leo Stastny, 90, passed away peacefully March 16, 2020, after a short illness at his Legacy Terrace apartment in Lincoln with his Hospice nurse, Sally, and his niece, Therese, at his side.
He was born Sept. 16, 1929, on the farm near Dwight to John and Agnes (Hottovy) Stastny.
Francis was a 1948 graduate of Dwight Assumption High School, where he played center on the football team. In 1949, he attended Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota. In 1950, he attended St. Procopius College in Lisle, Illinois.
In 1951, he commenced farming on the family homestead near Dwight while also caring for his widowed mother. He loved to treat his nieces and nephews to Husker pop and pop popcorn when they came for visits. Favorite memories were cracking black walnuts using his vice in the tool shack and playing hide and seek in the machine shed. Sometimes he joined in the softball games. He allowed the kids to play on the tractors and he loved to eat mulberries.
In 1977, he married Beatrice Adams. In 1991, they moved to California and in 1997 they moved to Yerington, Nevada. Bea passed away on May 24, 2010. He attended his stepchildren's and step-grandchildren's activities.
From 1992 to 1996, Francis worked for Dusty Creek Lumber Company in El Dorado Hills, California. While residing in Yerington, Nevada, he walked at least two miles daily. He had fun trying his luck at nearby casinos. In later years, he ate lunches at the senior citizen center where he had many friends.
He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and he went to mass early so he could pray the rosary. He donated many of his personal belongings to the Knights of Columbus prior to moving to Lincoln. Francis took an Alaskan Cruise and loved to share his experience. He believed in helping the less fortunate and made donations monthly to Native American Indian reservations.
Francis was a former member of the Dwight Assumption Catholic Church and served on many committees including the bingo group. He was active in the Catholic Workmen (KD) Branch 32 and served on the Dwight Rural Fire Department. On Sept. 16, 2009, he was awarded an admiralship in “The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska.” He proudly wore his admiral hat.
He was a member of Saint John’s Catholic Church in Lincoln. Francis was an avid Husker fan and enjoyed the tailgate parties at Legacy Terrace where pivo was served. While at Legacy, he took daily walks to view the ducks and played Bingo twice weekly. He appreciated the visits from family and friends.
Francis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beatrice, buried in Nebraska City on the family plot; infant sister, Alma; sister, Bernice (Don) Voboril; brothers, Jack Stastny, Emmery (Pat) Stastny and Dan Stastny; and brothers-in-law, John Staack, Ben Huber, Hank Gruenemeyer and Bruce Huber.
Survivors include his brothers, Dennis (Arlene) Stastny of Bee and Leonard Stastny of Missoula, Montana; sisters-in-law, Wilma Stastny of Wichita, Kansas, Millie Stastny of Fremont, Mary Staack of Syracuse, Dorothy Gruenemeyer of Indiana, Yvonne Smith of Boise, Idaho, Karen Reinecke of California, Joan Huber of Nebraska City and Pauline Huber of Schuyler; stepchildren, Loni Adams of Oceanside, California, Brad (Ping) Adams of San Francisco, California, and Blake Adams of San Francisco, California; step-grandchildren, Chris and Jennifer; and many nieces, nephews and friends in California, Nevada, Kansas and Nebraska.
Services are pending because of the coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Dwight Assumption Catholic Church or the family’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.