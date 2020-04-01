Francis L. Stastny

Seward, NE (68434)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 57F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening then becoming windy with a wintry mix overnight. Low around 25F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.