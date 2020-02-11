Evangeline “Eva” C. Schaefer
Dec. 23, 1942 – Feb. 4, 2020
Evangeline “Eva” Carol Schaefer was born Dec. 23, 1942, in Seward to Frank and Agnes (Kubat) Divis and passed away Feb. 4, 2020, at the age of 77 years, 1 month and 12 days. Eva grew up in the Bee area and attended Valparaiso High School, graduating with the class of 1961.
On Aug. 21, 1971, Eva was united in marriage to Adolph Schaefer at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee. She was a homemaker. After Adolph’s passing in 1999, she married Lawrence Norine on May 5, 2001, in Milford. He passed away in 2006. Eva was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. She enjoyed all the craft activities and summer flowers at Sunrise Country Manor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Adolph and Lawrence; three sisters, Mary Ann Divis, Gabriella and husband Calvin Pavlish and Florence Bartek; and brother-in-law, Edmund Fiala.
Eva is survived by two sisters, Bernardine Fiala and Ramona and husband Robert Kunasek, all of Bee; caregiver, Tammy Marshall of Lincoln; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A rosary service was Feb. 9, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Feb. 10 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, with Monsignor Robert Tucker celebrating mass. A graveside service and interment were in Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sunrise Country Manor Activity Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.