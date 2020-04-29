Eugene F. Hayek
Aug 2, 1929 – April 16, 2020
Eugene Frederick Hayek was born Aug. 2, 1929, in Butler County to James and Elizabeth (Sedlak) Hayek and passed away April 16, 2020, at the age of 90 years, 8 months and 14 days.
He attended rural grade school and graduated from Ulysses High School. On Aug. 29, 1950, Eugene and Catherine (Timoney) were married in David City. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Donald Eugene Hayek, and two daughters, Constance and Suzanne. They lived all of their lives in Ulysses until they moved to Columbus in 2005 and then to Seward in 2012. Eugene worked at Hughes Brothers in Seward for more than 30 years.
Eugene grew up in the outdoors and did a lot of coon hunting as a kid with his coon hounds. He was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper and always provided his bounty to all of his family. Kate quickly learned how to cook great meals with his catch and they were delicious to the family and maybe a few skeptical visitors, too. He always had a great garden.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, James and Elizabeth Hayek; wife, Catherine; son, Donald Eugene Hayek; grandson, Charles Michael Endicott; brother, Thomas Hayek; sister, Jennie Robak; parents-in-law, Thomas and Anna Timoney; sister-in-law, Mary Plessel and husband Don; and brothers-in-law, Cleo Robak, Norbert Cerny, Don Semin, Darrell Shipley, Harold Phillips and John Vodicka.
Eugene is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Constance and Rick Endicott and Suzanne and Wes Luebbe, all of Seward; five grandchildren, Rick Endicott II, Tyler Endicott, Jay (Renae) Endicott, Tanya (Brian) Woolsey and Jacob Luebbe; eight great-granddaughters, Jacee and Bristol Woolsey, Rilyn and Adelyn Luebbe, Katelynn Endicott and Emery, Ava and Faith Endicott; two great-grandsons, Reid and Jax Endicott; siblings, Robert Hayek, Phyllis Cerny and Bernie (Don) Chermok; in-laws, Lois Hayek, Lois Semin, Rita Shipley, Ted (Carolyn) Timoney, Betty Phillips and Helen Vodicka; other relatives and a host of friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.