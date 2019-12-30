Emil C. Janousek
Oct. 19, 1936 – Dec. 24, 2019
Emil C. Janousek was born Oct. 19, 1936, in Bruno, the son of Emil Joseph and Mary Rose (Nevole) Janousek and passed away Dec. 24, 2019, in Lincoln at the age of 83 years, 2 months and 5 days.
Emil grew up in the Bruno and Weston area where he attended different country schools. He worked at Economy Housing in Wahoo for several years. On July 28, 1962, he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen Dietrich at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Bruno, and to this union three children were born, Norma, Deb and Larry. Emil began working at Hughes Brothers in 1963 and retired in 1998 after 35 years of service. The family moved to Bee in 1976.
Emil enjoyed working with his hands, making picnic tables and dog houses. He and Mary loved attending polka dances and were members of Polka of America. They also enjoyed watching stock car races around the area. Emil was a member of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Alfred, Richard, Leonard and Dennis; sister, Lucille Tichy; and granddaughter, Lauren Pekarek.
Emil is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary; three children and their spouses, Norma and husband Jerome Pekarek of Dwight, Deb and husband Don Kost of Brainard and Larry and wife Cathy of Staplehurst; 10 grandchildren, Ryan Pekarek, Ross Pekarek, Adam Pekarek, Dylan Kost, MaKayla Bankson, Nicole Janousek, Dallas Janousek, Shaun Pekarek, Shad Pekarek and Shannon Steckley; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Delores and husband Ronnie Nimps of Omaha and Darlene Zikmund of Millard; numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A rosary service was Dec. 29, 2019, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Dec. 30 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Bee, with the Rev. Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. A graveside service and interment were in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Bee. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or to the Bee States Ballroom. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.