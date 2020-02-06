Elfriede Gibson
Sept. 20, 1927 – Jan. 26, 2020
Elfriede “Teddy” Gibson was born Sept. 20, 1927, in Worms, Germany, to Peter and Frieda (Korn) Strack and passed away Jan. 26, 2020, at the age of 92 years, 4 months and 6 days. Elfriede grew up in Frankfurt, Germany, and lived there until 1948.
Elfriede met Gordon Gibson, who was in the Army, and on Feb. 17, 1949, they were married in Pleasant Dale. To this union one son was born, Willi, on Nov. 20, 1950. They resided on an acreage south of Seward until 2010, then lived in the Seward Manor apartment and resided at Ridgewood since 2015.
Elfriede was passionate about dogs. She loved all animals, but started Golden Rod Kennels in the 1970s, breeding and showing Gordon Setters, Rottweilers and Affenpinschers for 30 years. She was essential in the founding of the Seward County Kennel Club and starting the dog show people still enjoy today. She also loved to knit, crochet and quilt. Elfriede made many coasters, pot holders and doilies. She would occasionally translate people’s letters from German to English. Elfriede was a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church.
Elfriede was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Frieda Strack; husband, Gordon C. Gibson; brother, Willi Strack; and granddaughter, Nicole Gibson.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her son, Willi Gibson and daughter-in-law, Brenda (Hitt) Gibson of Belgrade; grandson, Bradley John Gibson of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Strack, Betty Miller and Barbara Miller; brother-in-law, Phillip Miller; and her nieces and nephews.
A rosary service and Mass of Christian Burial were Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward, with Monsignor Robert Tucker as celebrant. A graveside service and inurnment were in the Seward Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gibson family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.