Eleanor F. Brigham
Oct. 1, 1923 – Nov. 7, 2019
Eleanor Frances Brigham was born Oct. 1, 1923, to Ernest G. and Miriam (Cooper) Larsen in Hyannis. She graduated from high school and attended college for four years. On June 6, 1947, Eleanor was united in marriage to Milton Lee Brigham in Bingham. She raised five kids and then became a Realtor. In her free time, she enjoyed reading, traveling, sewing and swimming.
Eleanor passed away Nov. 7, 2019, in Omaha at age 96.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Berg of Curtis, Vicki Jennings of Omaha, Brent (Linda) Brigham of Omaha, Brian (Cindy) Brigham of Omaha and Scott (Wendy) Brigham of Omaha; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Milton Brigham.
A memorial service will be at noon on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. There will be no visitation or viewing. Inurnment will be in the Tamora Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brigham family for future designation.