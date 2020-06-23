Eileen M. Wiemer
July 28, 1935 – June 5, 2020
Eileen Marian (Gocke) Wiemer was born July 28, 1935, near Waco to Erie and Mary (Naber) Gocke and passed away June 5, 2020, in Seward at the age of 84 years, 10 months and 8 days.
Eileen was baptized Aug. 18, 1935, and confirmed April 10, 1949, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco. She graduated from Waco High School in 1953. On Dec. 13, 1953, Eileen was united in marriage to Harold Martin Wiemer and to this union five children were born, Scott, Sherry, Eugene, Brenda and Becky. Eileen had a strong faith in the Lord. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling to see family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She is fondly remembered as “GG” by her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Eugene Wiemer; her parents; brothers and sister-in-law, Reuben (Wilma) Gocke and Donald Gocke; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Irvin) Haack, Dorothy (Norman) Blum and Arlin (Mickey) Wiemer.
Eileen is survived by her children, Scott (Susan) Wiemer, Freeport, Maine, Sherry Peeks (David Matlock), Waco, Brenda Wiemer, Colon, and Becky (Jared) Solomon, Glenburn, North Dakota; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Tom) Schaffran, Seward; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A memorial service will be at a later date at St. John Lutheran Church, Waco, with a private family burial prior to the service at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eileen Wiemer family for future designations. Condolences may be left for the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.