Eileen M. Wiemer
July 28, 1935 – June 5, 2020
Eileen Marian (Gocke) Wiemer was born July 28, 1935, near Waco to Erie and Mary (Naber) Gocke and passed away June 5, 2020, in Seward at the age of 84 years, 10 months and 8 days.
Eileen was baptized on Aug. 18, 1935, and confirmed on April 10, 1949, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco. She graduated from Waco High School in 1953. On Dec. 13, 1953, Eileen was united in marriage to Harold Martin Wiemer and to this union five children were born, Scott, Sherry, Eugene, Brenda and Becky. Eileen had a strong faith in the Lord. She enjoyed family gatherings, traveling to see family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She is fondly remembered as “GG” by her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Eugene Wiemer; her parents; brothers and sister-in-law, Reuben (Wilma) Gocke and Donald Gocke; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Irvin) Haack, Dorothy (Norman) Blum and Arlin (Mickey) Wiemer.
Eileen is survived by her children, Scott (Susan) Wiemer, Freeport, Maine, Sherry Peeks (David Matlock), Waco, Brenda Wiemer, Colon, and Becky (Jared) Solomon, Glenburn, North Dakota; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Tom) Schaffran, Seward; 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, at St. John Lutheran Church in Waco. A private family inurnment and graveside service will be at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wiemer family for future designations. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com.