Edward Lee Ohlschwager Jr.
July 21, 1932 – Jan. 26, 2020
Edward Lee Ohlschwager Jr. was born on July 21, 1932, to Edward and Iva (Palmer) Ohlschwager in Leahey. He attended District 79 Seward School through the eighth grade. He worked as a locksmith for SCC from 1980 to 1997. He was a 50-year member of the O444 Union in Omaha. Edward passed away Jan. 26, 2020, in Seward at the age of 87 years, 6 months and 5 days.
He is survived by his children, Deb (Larry) Peterson, Mike (Brenda) Ohlschwager, Tom Ohlschwager, Linda (Bob) Bergholz, Sherry (Rich) Schroer, Luanne Jones and Cindy (Ira) Morgan; grandchildren, Amy Peterson, Jennifer (Kevin) Bolling, Maria Pruitt, Brandy (Matt) Lunsford, Kristi Ohlschwager, Andrew Ohlschwager, Anna (Chris) Best, Jeremy (Beth) Ohlschwager, Michelle (David) Steager, Whitney Spicka, Robert (Brittany) Bergholz, David Schroer, Elizabeth Schroer, Karry Ohlschwager (Rick Rosekrans), Josh Olsen, Danielle Olsen, Will Burke (Misty Francis) and Logan Burke; great-grandchildren, Erinann Peterson, Austen Wurm, Josephine Bolling, Thomas Bolling, Charlotte Bolling, Megan Bolling, Skye Pruitt, Jade Pruitt, Chase Ohlschwager, Mekayla (Zeus) Blair, Jessie Steager, Abigail Steager, Joseph Steager, Emma Spicka, Isaiah Rollie, Ezrayah Labart, Abriella Burke and Marcella Burke; great-great-grandchildren, Cooper Wood, Thalia Blair, Theodore Blair, Adaline Steager and Arianna Woslager; ex-wife and lifelong friend, Marcella Ohlschwager; and nephews, Mark Ohlswager and Charles Ohlswager.
Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Iva Ohlschwager; brother, Wilber Ohlswager; and friend, Joanne Crate.
A remembrance book will be available for signing from 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. There will be no viewing. A service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, at the Seward United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Jo Ellen Axthelm officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Seward. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ohlschwager family or to the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.