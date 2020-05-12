Edna E. Moll
Aug. 30, 1935 – May 3, 2020
Edna Ella Moll, 84, of Deshler passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Parkview Haven Nursing Home in Deshler after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was born to Henry G. Stueve and Sarah Lucy Ella Lohman Stueve on Aug. 30, 1935, on the family farm in rural Frohna, Missouri. She was one of 18 children and went to school at Concordia Lutheran School in Frohna and later earned her graduation equivalency diploma by correspondence school.
She was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna on Sept. 8, 1935, and was confirmed there on April 10, 1949. She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Deshler and attended Zion Lutheran Church in Shickley, where her husband serves as pastor. She professed her faith in Jesus and His cross for eternal salvation, and she lived out her faith in service to her Savior.
She married the Rev. James Moll on June 19, 1954, at Frohna, Missouri. The Molls lived in Alton, Illinois, Uniontown, Missouri, South Gate, California, and for the last 43 years in Deshler. They had three children, Randy, Candiss and Timothy.
She helped a number of families, working in their homes, and worked as a telephone operator in Frohna. She worked as a cafeteria worker at Concordia Teachers’ College in River Forest, Illinois – where she and James met – as a waitress and as a bookkeeper at the former Superior-Deshler.
She was active in supporting Pastor Moll in his ministry and in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, holding offices at the local, zone and district level, including being president of the Nebraska South District of the LWML and organizing bus trips to national conventions. She was active in making quilts for distribution through Orphan Grain Train.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, canning and doll collecting. She enjoyed playing softball in her younger years and was a pitcher.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 16 brothers and sisters; and one great-granddaughter, Ava Harrison.
She is survived by her husband, Pastor James Moll; sons, Randy Moll (Yolonda) of Gentry, Arkansas, and Timothy Moll (Sara) of Seward; daughter, Candiss Kirchhoff (Galen) of Deshler; brother, John Stueve of Monrovia, California; 23 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
A private graveside service was held May 6 at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Deshler. A memorial and celebration service for all will be held when the Lord makes this possible. Memorials in care of the family can be mailed to Pastor James Moll, 214 Crestview Dr., Deshler, NE 68340. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.