Dwayne D. Jakub
Dec. 22, 1954 – Aug. 2, 2019
Dwayne Daniel Jakub was born Dec. 22, 1954, in David City to Pete and Verna (Sedlak) Jakub and passed away Aug. 2, 2019, near Brainard at the age of 64 years, 7 months and 11 days.
Dwayne grew up on the family farm near Dwight, where he attended Assumption Catholic School through the eighth grade. He then attended East Butler High School, graduating with the class of 1973. Dwayne attended Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, graduating in 1975 with a degree in production agriculture. He returned to the family farm, where he farmed with his parents and brothers, raising cattle and milking cows for over 30 years. On March 19, 1983, he was united in marriage to Nancy L. Hotovy at the Dwight Assumption Catholic Church and to this union three children were born, Melissa, Justin and Chelsie. Dwayne also worked at Hughes Brothers from 2005 until 2015 when he retired. He continued farming and raising cattle until his passing.
Dwayne had a love of hunting, especially deer hunting. He also enjoyed working in the shop making different things and welding. He liked watching old westerns, spending time with his family and visiting with his neighbors. He was a lifelong member of Dwight Assumption Catholic Church, where he sang in the church choir for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willis; sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and Larry Lueders; and brother-in-law, Lane Reed.
Dwayne is survived by his wife of 36 years, Nancy; three children, Melissa Christiansen and husband Patrick of Eagle, Justin Jakub of Brainard and Chelsie Jakub of Wahoo; brother, Marvin and wife Michele Jakub of Brainard; sister, Marilyn Kudlacek and husband Gary of Grafton; sisters-in-law, Shelley Reed of Bee and Cindy Hotovy of Topeka, Kansas; brother-in-law, Mark Hotovy and wife Linda of Dwight; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of many friends.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Dwight. Visitation will continue from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Assumption Catholic Church in Dwight, with a rosary service to follow at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, at the church, with the Rev. Raymond Jansen celebrating Mass. A graveside service and inurnment will follow in the Assumption Catholic Cemetery near Dwight. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.