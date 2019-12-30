Dorothy Frickel
May 31, 1925 – Dec. 27, 2019
Dorothy Frickel was born May 31, 1925, in Seward to Anton and Mary (Rezac) Kovar and passed away Dec. 27, 2019, surrounded by family at the age of 94 years, 6 months and 27 days. On June 7, 1925, Dorothy was baptized at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Seward and was later confirmed on June 7, 1938.
Dorothy grew up on a farm between Seward and Garland and attended Leahy Country School. She later moved to Lincoln where she worked at Elgin Gas Company for several years. On April 28, 1954, Dorothy was united in marriage to Jake Frickel in Lincoln. In 1959, Dorothy began working at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln where she worked in the printing department. She retired in 1999 after 40 years of service.
Dorothy enjoyed working in her garden, tending to her flowers, working on ceramics and various other crafts, playing cards and shopping. She loved watching Husker football and had season tickets for several years. She also enjoyed traveling to Colorado with her husband, Jake.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jake; two sisters, Delores and Joyce; and three brothers, Ted, Leo and Anton, Jr.
Survivors include sister, Lorrene Kovar of Seward; sister-in-law, Phyllis Frickel of Lincoln; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward, with the family receiving friends from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service and interment will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, in Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O Street in Lincoln, with Monsignor Robert Tucker officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.