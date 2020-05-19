Dorothea C. Fritz
Aug. 26, 1921 – May 11, 2020
Dorothea “Dorothy” Elizabeth Rebecca Caroline (Barghahn) Fritz was born Aug. 26, 1921, near Staplehurst, to John Henry and Margarethe J. (Henning) Barghahn and passed away May 11, 2020, at the Greene Place in Seward at the age of 98 years, 8 months and 15 days. Dorothy was baptized Sept. 25, 1921, and confirmed May 26, 1935, both at Zion Lutheran Church in Marysville.
Dorothy worked as a nanny until 1945. On July 26, 1946, Dorothy married Ernest John Fritz and to this union, seven children were born, Roger, Margaret, Dean, Donna, Gale, William “Bill” and Sandra. After their marriage, she worked as a seamstress at Geesen Dry Cleaners in Seward.
In the spring of 1948, Dorothy’s dad retired from farming and the family went from gas station attendant/mechanic and seamstress occupations to farming. Her farm responsibilities were the chickens and calves as well as milking during planting and harvest seasons. In addition to farm chores, she cooked, cleaned and assisted wherever an extra set of hands were needed. She enjoyed playing cards with her family. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and the Our Redeemer Quilting Guild, where she spent many memorable afternoons. She will be missed so much by all of her family.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Fritz; parents, John and Margarethe Barghahn; three children and their spouses, Margaret (John) Colley, Donna (Donald) Sears and William Fritz; grandchildren, Marty Johnson, Michael Fritz and Anita Fritz; three great-grandchildren, Michael Dean, Luke and Eragoan; two daughters-in-law, Henrietta Fritz and Geraldine Fritz.
Survivors cherishing her memory include her children, Roger Fritz, Missouri Valley, Iowa, and friend, Hannah Tinnes, Bellevue, Gale and Rosemary Fritz, Jones, Oklahoma, Dean and Bonnie Fritz, Seward, and Sandra and Dennis Patchin, Gresham; daughter-in-law, Roz Fritz, Seward; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was May 15 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Staplehurst with interment at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fritz Scholarship through Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.