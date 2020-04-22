Dorisjune Craig
May 7, 1926 – April 15, 2020
Dorisjune Craig was born May 7, 1926, in Seward to Martin Alfred and Pearl Mae (Seaman) Hafer and passed away April 15, 2020, at the age of 93 years, 11 months and 8 days. Dorisjune grew up in Seward and attended Seward High School, graduating with the class of 1944.
On Aug. 23, 1944, Dorisjune was united in marriage to Delbert Lee Craig, and to this union five children were born. Dorisjune taught school for one year at District 79. She was a homemaker and mother until her children were raised. She began working at Scott Electronics on Aug. 31, 1977, until May 30, 1995. Dorisjune also worked at the food bank, Junior League Thrift Shop and Sam’s Club. She enjoyed bowling, where she and her daughter, Dessa Lee, won the Mother/Daughter State Championship in 1966 and 1967. Dorisjune also won the City Class A Ladies Single Scratch and Handicap Division in 1982 and 1983. She enjoyed fishing and going to casinos in Colorado during her fishing trips. Dorisjune especially loved Nebraska football and she even enjoyed lunch and a tour of Memorial Stadium with Tom Osborne. She attended every home game and most road games as well. Dorisjune was a longtime youth bowling coach. She loved going to professional wrestling in Omaha on Saturday nights. Her specialty was giving and receiving hugs from everyone.
Dorisjune was preceded in death by her parents and nine siblings.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Jo Van Horn of Lincoln, Dessa Lee Craig of Los Angeles, California, Stan Craig of Seward, Suzette Nelson and husband Ricky of Lincoln and Crystal Dawn Ortmeier and husband Alan of Lincoln; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and four great-great-grandchildren.
A private family interment was April 21 at Anderson Cemetery in Seward. The family is planning a celebration of life service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at zabkafuneralhome.com.