Doris O. Gellerman
Aug. 22, 1925 – Nov. 11, 2019
Doris O. (Preuss, Jostes) Gellerman, age 94, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, died Nov. 11, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages after a brief illness. Born Aug. 22, 1925, Doris was baptized into the Christian faith on Sept. 27, 1925, at St. John Lutheran Church (Green Garden) in Madison. When she lived in Seward (1967-1977), she and Leonard purchased a new home built by Dick O’Dell at 131 E. Moffitt. She was employed at Concordia University in a variety of assignments, including assistant to the registrar.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Richard (Laura) Jostes of St. Louis, Missouri, Janet (James) Luepke of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Douglas Jostes of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kristen (Scot) Rockwell of Prescott, Arizona; sister, Darlene (Preuss) Freudenburg of Madison; brother, William (Judith) Preuss, Jr. of Seward; sister-in-law, Eva Jane (Gellerman) and Bud Schwab of Springfield, Missouri; five grandchildren and 15 nieces and nephews and their families.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Ramon Gellerman, and her first husband, Leonard Jostes; her parents, William and Olga Preuss of Madison; sister and brother-in-law, Norma Jean (Preuss) and Frank Wells; brother-in-law, Earl Freudenburg; sister-in-law, Eileen (Gellerman) Borchers and her husband Arnold; brother-in-law, Raymond Jostes and his wife, Agnes; sister-in-law, Elvira (Jostes) Schrant and her husband, Joe; and nephew, Clem Schrant.
A graveside service for family members will be held in Syracuse at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Cross Lutheran School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Orphan Grain Train in Norfolk, Concordia University in Seward or the donor’s choice.