Doris J. Menze
Aug. 1, 1928 – Sept. 23, 2020
Doris June Menze, of Utica, was born Aug. 1, 1928, to Ralph and Clara (Johnson) Armagost on a farm in rural Rising City.
She was baptized at Surprise Methodist Church and confirmed in 1946 at Zion Marysville Church in Staplehurst. She attended school in Surprise, completing grades one through 12. On April 7, 1946, Doris was united in marriage to Emmett Menze at Zion Marysville Church. She was a wife and mother who enjoyed taking care of her family. In her free time, she liked to go dancing, play cards, do crossword puzzles and watch TV. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Doris passed away Sept. 23, 2020, in Lincoln, at the age of 92 years, 1 month and 22 days. She is survived by her sons, James (Deborah) Menze, Hutchinson, Kansas, Robert (Coleen) Menze, Gresham, Thomas (Peggy) Menze, York; grandchildren, Lora Furstner, Jill Rosas, Dixie Lottman, Brett (Candi) Menze, Terri (Jon) Baehr; great-grandchildren, Hailey Furstner, Jack Furstner, Clarissa Rosas, Spencer Rosas, Braelynn Lottman, Brecken Lottman, Rylee Menze, Emery Menze, Koda Baehr, Knox Baehr; many nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Clara Armagost; husband, Emmett Menze; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Mary Rose Armagost; and sister and brother-in-law, Ada and Loren McNeil.
Funeral service was Sept. 28 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church at Staplehurst with interment at the church cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to our Redeemer Lutheran School Ministry Center or the donor's choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.