Delores E. Carey
Sept. 17, 1937 – March 4, 2020
Delores Elaine Carey, age 82, daughter of Henry F. and Elsie M. Pankoke, was born Sept. 17, 1937, in Seward. She passed away March 4, 2020, in Omaha.
Delores was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Carey.
She is survived and will be missed by her children, Sheila Dean, Doug Carey (Jennifer) and Rachel Peterson (Marty); six grandchildren; brother, Henry “Dutch” Pankoke; and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 Mormon Bridge Road, Omaha. A visitation will immediately follow the service at Forest Lawn. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.forestlawnomaha.com.