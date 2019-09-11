Debra M. Dishman
April 12, 1964 – Sept. 7, 2019
Debra Marie Dishman was born April 12, 1964, to Loyd and Edith (Palmer) Kleen in York. She was baptized at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York. Debra graduated from York High School in 1982. Following high school, she attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln, receiving her Human Service diploma in 1983.
On Oct. 8, 1983, Debra was united in marriage to Lonny Dishman in York. Debra worked at Sundermann Nursing Home (now Ridgewood) as a nursing aide. She then worked as a cashier at Dollar General for many years, retiring in 2017 because of health issues. In her free time, Debra enjoyed doing crafts and taking care of her many pets.
Debra passed away Sept. 7, 2019, in Seward at the age of 55 years, 4 months and 26 days.
She is survived by her husband, Lonny Dishman of Seward; mother, Edith Kleen of York; son, Cory Dishman of Geneva; daughter, C.J. Dishman of Seward; brothers, Randy Kleen of Houston, Texas, and Mitch (Tina) Kleen of Pasadena, Texas; sister, Amy (Danny) Bailey of Central City; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Debra was preceded in death by her father, Loyd Kleen; and grandparents, Henry and Mary Kleen and Clarence and Helen Palmer.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, followed by a service at 2 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward, with the Rev. Don White officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dishman family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.