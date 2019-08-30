David S. Rucker
March 3, 1948 – Aug. 18, 2019
David Sanford Rucker was born March 3, 1948, to Omer Lloyd and Melva Claudene (Pahl) Rucker in Maywood. He graduated from Gresham High School in 1966. David served in the United States Air Force for 23 years from May 1967 to February 1990. He served in the Vietnam War as an aircraft mechanic. David was an airplane fueler for 20 years at Eppley Airfield in Omaha and Sacramento International Airport in Sacramento, California. He retired in March 2010.
On March 3, 2010, David was united in marriage to June Paige Munroe in Sacramento, California. In his free time, he enjoyed reading war books, spotting airplanes, watching westerns, golfing, being with family and in the early years he flew small airplanes.
David passed away Aug. 18, 2019, in Sacramento, California, at the age of 71 years, 5 months and 15 days after battling several years with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia.
He is survived by his wife, June Rucker of Sacramento, California; daughters, Mary Rucker of Rancho Cordova, California, Christina Rucker of Rancho Cordova, California; stepsons, Zach Dodgson of Sacramento, California, Cory (Lauren) Dodgson of Colfax, California; four grandchildren, Kyllie Jarvis (Brad), Cassandra Rucker and Cameron and Alice Dodgson; brothers, Lonnie (Linda) Rucker of Jacksonville, Florida, Roger (Theo) Rucker of Utica and Robert (Deb) Rucker of Wood River; sisters, Omelea (Dale) Knuth of Seward and Deanna (Todd) Bailey of Central City; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Melva Rucker; and first wife, Maxine Rucker.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, with the family greeting friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Volzke Funeral Home in Seward. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Presbyterian Church, 400 Pine St. in Gresham, with the Rev. John Nellessen officiating. Casketbearers are Roger Rucker, Robert Rucker, Dale Knuth, Jeffrey Knuth, Aaron Rucker and Alan Barth. Honorary casketbearers are Lonnie Rucker, Charles Lux and Barry Heidtbrink. Interment with full military honors will be in Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Gresham. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gresham Community Center, any veteran organization or to the Rucker family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.