David L. Pekarek, Sr
March 21, 1942 – Sept. 2, 2020
David Lee Pekarek Sr. was born March 21, 1942, in David City, the son of William A. and Rose Lucille (Kadavy) Pekarek, and passed away Sept. 2, 2020, in Lincoln at the age of 78 years, 5 months and 12 days. David grew up in Seward where he attended and graduated from Seward High School with the Class of 1960.
David enlisted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 25, 1964, and was honorably discharged April 8, 1964, after he was involved in an accident. He was united in marriage to Sally Fulmer and to this union two children were born, Kimberly and David, Jr. David and Sally later divorced. David worked many years for Beatrice Construction Company and BRB Construction. He built bridges in Nebraska and Kansas for nearly 50 years. David enjoyed camping in the Sandhills with his family and friends as well as fishing at Branched Oak Lake. He also enjoyed hunting deer, pheasants and quail. David loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Bailey Rose.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kimberly; siblings, Dwaine and Karen.
David is survived by his son, David Jr. and wife Ember Pekarek, Seward; granddaughter, Bailey Rose Pekarek; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A graveside service and inurnment was Sept. 8 at the Seward Cemetery with military honors by the U.S. Army.