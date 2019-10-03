David G. Daenzer
July 1, 1953 – Sept. 15, 2019
David Gilbert Daenzer, 66, of Mount Clemens, Michigan, passed away Sept. 15, 2019, at his business. David was born July 1, 1953, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Gilbert and Bonnie (Kroeger) Daenzer. He was baptized July 19, 1953. In 1955 he moved to St. Louis, Missouri, and in 1965 again to Seward, where he attended St. John Lutheran School and on May 7, 1967, publicly confessed the Christian faith and was confirmed.
After completing his bachelor of science degree in education at Concordia Teacher’s College in Seward, he trained at Salem Community College in New Jersey for scientific glassblowing and also did graduate work at Colorado State University. He was united in holy marriage to Katherine Louise Hoops on July 9, 1977. He joined Katrina in Mount Clemens, Michigan, where they made their home.
He managed the glass shop at Ethel Corporation in Ferndale before taking the position at Wayne State University in Detroit, which he held until his retirement in 2009. He continued work from his own shop, Daenzer Glass Design, until 2019.
He was an active member and supporter of the American Scientific Glassblowers’ Society, holding many positions. He and Katrina were also members of the Michigan Ohio Chorale. His hobbies included sailing, camping and world travel. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Ray Township, Michigan, and sang in the choir.
David is survived by his wife of 42 years, Katrina Daenzer; his son, Sean (Audrey) Daenzer of Barney, North Dakota; and granddaughters, Lucia, Monica and Renata Daenzer; sister, Beth (Steave) Landon of Fairborn, Ohio; brother, Doug (Sandra) Daenzer of Dillon, Montana; nieces and nephews, Alycia Miskle, Trevor Landon, Casey Trimble, Kami Tash, Kelli Trimble and Stacey Trimble; parents, Gilbert and Bonnie; and many relatives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Ada Daenzer and Wilbur and Lillian Kroeger, and granddaughter, Perpetua Daenzer.
A service was held Sept. 30, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward, with the Rev. David Rempfer officiating. Inurnment was in Greenwood Cemetery in Seward. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dunklau Center for Science, Math and Business at Concordia University by contacting their Advancement Office, 800 N. Columbia, Seward, NE 68434. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.volzkefuneralhome.com.