Darlene Ferguson
Nov. 19, 1930 – April 1, 2020
Darlene Ferguson of Seward was born Nov. 19, 1930, in Troy Mills, Iowa, to Guy and Claudia Berry. She graduated from Alburnett High School in Iowa. Darlene passed away peacefully April 1, 2020, in Apache Junction, Arizona, at the age of 89.
Three sons were born of the union of Darlene Berry and Robert Ferguson. The Fergusons lived in Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri before moving to Lincoln in 1967. Darlene worked in a waffle factory in Oklahoma in the late 1950s, and she then took on the role of housewife, raising three sons until they left home. She worked at the Lincoln D.A.V. store for many years and was later promoted to manager. After moving to Seward more than 30 years ago, she worked at Gas N Shop and Yates Dollar Store. Darlene loved her family and was very proud of their accomplishments. She loved going to her grandsons’ baseball games and wrestling meets. Darlene enjoyed wintering in Arizona the last few years. Favorite past times were reading books, watching game shows and occasional trips to the casino.
Darlene is survived by sons, Dave (Kris) Ferguson and Steve (Melia) Ferguson, Lincoln; sister, June Smith, Marion, Iowa; brother, Allen (Annette) Berry, Alburnett, Iowa; grandchildren, Jeremy (Katherine) Ferguson, New Providence, New Jersey, James (Julie) Ferguson, Omaha, Joshua (Brittany) Ferguson, Klamath Falls, Oregon, Joel (Nicole) Ferguson, Wallace, Justin (Rebecca) Ferguson, Omaha, Kelli Van Ness, Lindsey (Brandan) Regnier and Ashley (Justin) Calhoun, all of Lincoln, and Jeff (Dianne) Belk, Dallas, Texas; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and special friends, William Jordan, Gwen Powers and Rhonda Roguski. Darlene is preceded in death by son, Jeffery Ferguson; and brothers, Robert and Jim Berry.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Lowell Myers officiating the service. A private family service and inurnment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Ferguson family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zabkaperduefuneralhome.com.